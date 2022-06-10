MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are posing as deputies in hopes of fooling residents out of money.
A scammer will call a target, identify as a sheriff’s deputy and threaten to issue an arrest warrant if a payment isn’t made.
“The UCSO would like to make it very clear that these calls are fraudulent and that our agency would not make calls asking for money from our local residents,” according to a social media post from the agency..
Officials recommend verifying the source of anyone asking for personal information or money as well as checking in on elderly friends and families to ensure they aren’t falling for such scams.
The community can verify calls from the sheriff’s office from the department’s non-emergency line at 704-283-3789.
