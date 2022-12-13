MONROE – The Union County Community Foundation recently awarded $85,700 in grants to 19 local projects. The grants will support programs that address a wide range of community needs across Union County.
Grants from this cycle include $3,500 to the Council on Aging in Union County to purchase and provide durable medical equipment to aging adults at no cost; $7,300 to HealthQuest of Union County to purchase and provide prescription medications and diabetic testing supplies to uninsured Union County residents; and $6,000 to Wingate University to purchase supplies for its new Introduction to Agroecology course.
“One out of four older adults fall each year, and 80% of those falls happen in the bathroom,” said Andrew Friend, executive director of the Council on Aging in Union County. “By providing bathroom safety equipment and durable medical equipment to vulnerable older adults, we are helping prevent falls and unnecessary hospitalization. Together with the Union County Community Foundation, we are keeping our older neighbors safe in their homes.”
The Union County Community Foundation is a regional affiliate of Charlotte-based Foundation For The Carolinas. The grants were awarded by the UCCF’s local Board of Advisors as part of an annual grantmaking program. The Union County Community Foundation has invested more than $1.4 million in projects and programs that have supported Union County residents since 1994.
The Union County Community Foundation’s 2022 grant awards include:
• $5,000 to The Arc of Union/Cabarrus to support the self-advocate program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Union County.
• $3,200 to Autism Society of North Carolina to help individuals with autism build fulfilling lives in their communities and to connect Union County families to resources tailored to their needs.
• $4,000 to Bridge to Recovery to help provide scholarship assistance to Union County residents to access residential clinical treatment for substance use disorder.
• $6,000 to Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center to help support no cost speech-language screenings for children and to provide high-quality hearing solutions at reduced-cost in Union County.
• $2,000 to Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas to provide financial support to families of Union County children who are undergoing cancer treatment.
• $4,000 to Community Health Services of Union County to provide at-home glucose testing strips and testing supplies to uninsured patients with diabetes.
• $3,500 to the Council on Aging in Union County to provide durable medical equipment to aging adults in Union County to reduce fall risks and promote successful aging in place.
• $7,300 to HealthQuest of Union County to purchase and provide prescription medications and diabetic testing supplies to uninsured Union County residents.
• $4,900 to Mephibosheth Farms Angelic Riders to provide therapeutic horseback riding sessions for children and adults with disabilities.
• $2,000 to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte to provide Union County families with a safe place to stay while their child seeks medical treatment at Charlotte-area facilities.
• $1,000 to Special Olympics North Carolina to support Union County athletes.
• $13,000 to Turning Point to continue to provide shelter and additional support services to victims of domestic violence and their dependent children.
• $6,000 to the Union County Community Arts Council to help support arts education programs for Union County students.
• $2,000 to the Union County Community Shelter to help support the employment lab program, which provides resources for clients to access and secure employment.
• $2,000 to Union County Playmakers to support the production of a student-led live theatre performance at Benton Heights Elementary School of the Arts
• $8,000 to the Union County Education Foundation for the LIFT and the GROW grant programs, which provide financial assistance for innovative projects that benefit students.
• $2,800 to the Union Symphony Society to support POPS on the PLAZA, a musical program featuring live symphonic music from the Union Symphony Orchestra and held annually in downtown Monroe.
• $3,000 to Union-Anson Habitat for Humanity to support the urgent home repair program in Union County.
• $6,000 to Wingate University to purchase supplies for the new course Introduction to Agroecology, part of the university’s new concentration within its biology major that will focus on agriculture and food systems.
