MONROE – Union County Public Schools will provide free summer lunches to children 18 and younger with no registration, application or ID required.
Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 13 to July 28, at Monroe Middle. Families will not be able to pick up meals and take them offsite to eat. Children must eat their meals onsite. There will be no curbside service.
Visit the School Nutrition webpage for details.
