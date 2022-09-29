MONROE – Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan and other district leaders surprised 10 Principal of the Year finalists Sept. 29 at their schools. Catching finalists by surprise, the group popped into cafeterias, hallways and classrooms to congratulate the principals.
Each year, UCPS recognizes outstanding leaders who go above and beyond to create an environment of academic excellence for students, teachers and staff. Finalists were selected from a pool of 53 principals. The winner will be announced in October.
Tracy Strickland
Parkwood High
• Bio: Tracy Strickland has worked for UCPS for 17 years. Strickland began in the district as a high school Spanish teacher at Parkwood High. She later served as an assistant principal at East Union Middle, Forest Hills High and Piedmont High. In 2015, Strickland served as principal at Piedmont Middle and the director of student support. She joined Parkwood High as principal in 2021.
• Quote: “I have always admired the people that I think are the greats in Union County. There are principals I've learned from, such as Dr. Kevin Plue, who has previously been nominated as a Principal of the Year finalist, and Dr. Jonathan Tyson, a former Principal of the Year winner. To even be in the top 10 is something I never expected and am deeply honored.”
Jeff Stout
Cuthbertson High
• Bio: Jeff Stout has been in the district for 23 years. Stout began as a math teacher at Sun Valley Middle in 1999. He was an assistant principal at Benton Heights and Cuthbertson High before becoming the principal at the school in 2018.
• Quote: “I am excited, honored and surprised. This was not what I had on my schedule this morning.”
Michael Henderson
Wesley Chapel Elementary
• Bio: Michael Henderson has worked in UCPS since 2004. Prior to being the principal at Wesley Chapel, Henderson was the principal at Shiloh Valley Elementary in 2006 and at Wingate Elementary in 2011.
• Quote: “I am very honored to be recognized as one of the finalists. This was an absolute surprise.”
Emily Kraftson
Weddington Elementary
• Bio: Emily Kraftson began in UCPS as a tutor at Weddington Elementary in 2009. Kraftson also served as a school counselor and assistant principal there before moving to Sandy Ridge Elementary as the assistant principal in 2017. She returned to Weddington Elementary in 2020 as the principal.
• Quote: [On what she enjoys about being principal] “It’s the academic rigor, the parent support, the amazing extracurricular activities. It’s an absolute joy and privilege to work with the high level of instruction that we have going on at our school. It’s a family-oriented, tight-knit community filled with love and support. I’m blown away by the surprise and can’t thank my team enough for being the reason I do what I do. I’m proud of the work they do.”
Gina Chisum
Sun Valley Middle
• Bio: Gina Chisum began working at UCPS in 2012 as an instructional technology facilitator. Chisum served at Indian Trail Elementary for eight years as the assistant principal in 2014 and the principal in 2017 before moving to Sun Valley Middle this year. She also participates in the UCPS Literacy Task Force and is a UCPS Leader in Me Liaison.
• Quote: “I feel truly humbled. I love what I get to do. There aren’t very many people in life who can say that they can get up every day and go to a building that they love with people that they love, doing a job that they love.”
Kim Fisenne
Porter Ridge High
• Bio: Kim Fisenne has worked for UCPS since 2005. Fisenne was an assistant principal at Marvin Ridge High in 2008 and a principal at Central Academy of Technology and Arts in 2013. She has been the principal at Porter Ridge High since 2018. Fisenne began her education career as a science teacher in a neighboring county and prior to that worked in a research laboratory studying genetics.
• Quote: “The recognition is not me. It is what our teachers do in the building. Not just our teachers, but our students, too. We are a leadership high school and the kids really focus on leading and making decisions for the school. I’m here to facilitate and shepherd them along. Being a principal is the joy of my life. I love coming to work every day and seeing the students.”
Cassie Eley
Piedmont Middle
• Bio: Cassie Eley is in her fourth year as principal at Piedmont Middle. Eley is originally from Union County and graduated from Forest Hills High. Prior to joining Piedmont Middle, she served as principal of third through fifth grades at Walter Bickett Elementary. She also served as an assistant principal at Parkwood High and an English teacher at Forest Hills High.
• Quote: “I love being the principal here. It’s family. After everything we went through with COVID, we’ve grown even closer. Being recognized is really cool, it’s an honor because we have amazing principals in Union County, so to be recognized makes me feel special.”
Denny Ferguson
New Salem Elementary
• Bio: Denny Ferguson began with UCPS in 2003 as a teacher at East Union Middle. Ferguson was a principal at East Elementary in 2014, Monroe Middle in 2017 and New Salem since 2019.
• Quote: “I get the opportunity to be a principal with a group of teachers and a solid community that truly embodies wanting our kids to thrive. It’s the best feeling in the world to be able to be a part of everybody working together for the same thing. This recognition honors that partnership.”
Angela Foster
Marshville Elementary
• Bio: Angela Foster is in her third year as principal of Marshville Elementary. Foster taught at Shiloh Valley and Benton Heights elementary schools. She was the assistant principal at Monroe Middle in 2011 and East Union Middle in 2017.
• Quote: “This feels amazing because to get here it took a team effort from our parents, students and amazing teachers. I could not be in this position if it were not for the staff.”
Candice Boatright
Benton Heights Elementary School of the Arts
• Bio: Candice Boatright began in UCPS in 2005 as a teacher at Marvin Elementary. Boatright was a teacher and assistant principal at Parkwood High. She was a principal at Indian Trail Elementary in 2010 until moving to Benton Heights where she has been a principal for six years.
• Quote: “Being a principal at Benton Heights is rewarding. The return on investment keeps me coming in every day. I see growth in students and in staff. Everybody giving it their best all the time. The only reason why I’m this [a finalist] is because of them, they make me be this [a finalist].”
