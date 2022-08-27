MONROE – Union County Public Schools will hold informational meetings about the 2022 bond package leading up to the November election.
Officials will explain the bond history in the county, why the bond is needed and the 10-year plan to address capacity, new construction and facility upgrades and renovations. Community members will be able to see renderings of the proposed new schools.
UCPS will hold meetings at 6 p.m. at the following dates and venues:
• Thursday, Sept. 8 – Forest Hills High, 100 Forest Hills School Road. S, Marshville
• Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Porter Ridge High, 2839 Ridge Road, Indian Trail
• Tuesday, Sept. 27 – East Elementary, 515 Elizabeth Ave., Monroe
• Tuesday, Oct. 11 – East Elementary, 515 Elizabeth Ave., Monroe
• Thursday, Oct. 13 – Weddington High, 4901 Monroe Weddington Road., Matthews
• Thursday, Oct. 20 – Forest Hills High, 100 Forest Hills School Road. S, Marshville
UCPS has more than $800 million in facility needs to address renovations, upgrades and future planning.The bond package will replace buildings for East Elementary and Forest Hills High, schools that were built in the 1950s and 1960s.
On the web: https://www.ucps.k12.nc.us/bond2022
