INDIAN TRAIL – More than 30 vehicles of all shapes and sizes will descend on Chestnut Square Park for Indian Trail’s Touch-a-Truck festival.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 at the park, 320 Chestnut Pkwy. It will include SWAT vehicles, a fire truck, a Zamboni, Indian Trail Public Works vehicles and the Book Bus.
The event also will include an hour, from 10 to 11 a.m., when no sirens and no lights will be used for families who wish to attend during that time.
“Our Touch-a-Truck festival is a great opportunity for kids and the young at heart to get hands-on with emergency vehicles, service vehicles and even some of the big toys our public works department gets to play with every day,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director. “Not only that, but families will get to talk with the people who operate these vehicles to learn about how they work and some of the cool things they do.”
Indian Trail’s Touch-a-Truck event also will feature a food truck and kids’ activities, including a bounce house, face painting and a make-your-own sweets bar.
