CHARLOTTE – Josiah Smith, of Pineville, and Michael Burks, of Matthews, will each receive a $10,000 scholarship over four years from the The Chambers–McCain Foundation of Beta Delta Boulé of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity.
Smith is a graduate of Harper Middle College High School in Charlotte.
He will attend Morehouse College and major in finance to become an investment banker. Smith is active in the National Honors Society, Key Club, football and RISE African American Leadership Organization.
“The scholarship committee was immediately impressed by Josiah because he was fluent in Japanese,” said Ron Ancrum, scholarship committee chair. “He has a wonderful blend of maturity, accomplishment and actively gives back.”
Burks graduated from Porter Ridge High School in Indian Trail.
He plans to major in economics/finance at UNC Charlotte and become a real estate investor and analyst. He is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, The Kappa League of Charlotte and indoor/outdoor track team.
“He is a kind and courteous person and encourages others,” said Tondra White, Burks’ school counselor. “He exhibits a positive attitude with all individuals he encounters.”
The scholarship program is a result of the fraternity’s community service efforts in Charlotte and surrounding areas.
The Beta Delta Boulé has funded social programs to celebrate and promote academic excellence at every educational level – providing support through elementary to postgraduate studies.
In addition to the monetary award, Boulé Scholarship recipients will receive mentorship from Beta Delta Boulé members throughout the duration of their undergraduate careers. Mentors will support and encourage the young men in their academic and professional aspirations.
The Chambers–McCain Foundation and the Beta Delta Boulé of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity awards scholarships annually to eligible African American males in the Charlotte metropolitan area.
Visit www.chambers-mccain.org for details.
