TDS Telecom plans to construct a 1,600 mile-fiber network to the communities of Monroe, Stallings, Wesley Chapel, Indian Trail and Waxhaw.
The fiber optic project will deliver up to 2Gig internet service to about 42,000 residential service addresses and 5,500 commercial addresses in these Union County communities. TDS will offer symmetrical 2Gig internet, which the company says download and upload speeds are identical. TDS will also provide TDS TV+, a cloud-based TV product, along with digital phone services.
TDS is investing approximately $60 million in this private-sector project. Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of the year and will be done in phases. The first homes are expected to be connected in 2022.
“We are thrilled to continue to expand our fiber network in Union County," said Drew Petersen, TDS's senior vice president of corporate affairs. “With TDS Fiber, residents of Union County can ready their home for the future.”
The North Carolina Utility Commission granted TDS Metrocom, a business unit of TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS), a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to offer local exchange and exchange access telecommunications services on Aug. 12. Nearly a week later, the North Carolina Utilities Commission in Raleigh authorized the provision of an intrastate local Exchange and Exchange Access Telephone Services on Aug. 18.
