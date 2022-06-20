INDIAN TRAIL – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to lock their car doors after seeing vehicle break-ins trend upward, according to Captain James of the Indian Trail division.
Several break-ins were reported in the Bonterra subdivision earlier this month, including homes at Back Stretch Boulevard, Belmont Stakes Avenue, Bonterra Boulevard, Native Diver Lane, Painted Horse Drive, Phar Lap Drive, Singletree Lane, Twenty Grand Drive, Thessallian Lane and Xilingol Drive.
“I’d just like to remind our citizens to please lock your car doors every time you get out and take everything you can out of the car if anything of value is in there,” James said. “It is really hard for us to pursue people that steal things out of cars that are left unlocked.”
James said the likelihood of getting property back is slim to none when it leaves the county.
