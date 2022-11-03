INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail, the James B. Crump VFW Post 2423 and American Legion Post 458 are partnering to host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Council Chambers, 315 Matthews Indian Trail Road.
The ceremony will open with a benediction and then a welcome from Indian Trail Mayor David Cohn, followed by the Presentation of Colors by the VFW.
Joe Carranti, commander of the James B. Crump VFW, and John Gray, commander of the American Legion, will give their remarks ahead of the event’s keynote speaker, Sheriff Eddie Cathey with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Cathey, a North Carolina native, was inducted into the United States Army in 1969. He served in Korea at a Nuclear Hercules missile site on the Yellow Sea where he was given secret clearance to work inside the missile site. He was later promoted to director for the attack dog section responsible for security at the site.
In 1974, Cathey began his career with the Highway Patrol and was assigned to Union County as his first duty station. As a line sergeant and later a first sergeant, Cathey served in counties throughout the state. He was transferred back to Union County in 1991 where he remained until his retirement on Sept. 30, 2000. During his career with the Highway Patrol, Cathey was in the first class of sniper-trained Highway Patrolmen and was in the first class trained under secret service training for executive security. Cathey was sworn in as the sheriff of Union County on Dec. 1, 2002.
The ceremony will close with a three-round volley and the Retirement of Colors by the VFW.
“The Town of Indian Trail is proud to partner with the VFW and American Legion to host this Veterans Day Ceremony,” Cohn said. “And I would like to give a special thanks to Sheriff Cathey for being a part of this event. We are grateful to all those who have bravely served and continue to serve our country. Please join us as we honor our veterans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.