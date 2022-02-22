INDIAN TRAIL – Turning Point opened its fourth Second Chance Boutique location in October, giving shoppers a closer option to finding quality clothing and home décor as well as helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Kim Sturkie, who manages the Indian Trail location, said 35% of Turning Point's revenue comes from theses stores. Another 35% comes in the form of grants and the rest comes from a combination of donations, fundraisers and other forms of community support.
Sturkie said merchandise comes from community donations. The Indian Trail boutique doesn't not accept donations at the store, but most of its inventory comes from the Monroe and Waxhaw boutiques. The store sells new stuff every day, which keeps the inventory flowing.
“We have a ton of stuff that is new with tags,” Sturkie said. “We only put the best stuff on our floor. We don't keep anything that is not in excellent condition. We consider ourselves a boutique instead of a thrift store. We are a second-hand boutique.”
That doesn't mean you can't find good deals.
The Indian Trail boutique has offered discounts in recent weeks of 50% off winter coats and accessories as well as 25% off tagged clothes. Turning Point also offers promotions across all of their locations, such as a recent 10% discount off purchases made by people 55 and older.
Locations
Indian Trail Boutique
13803 E. Independence Blvd.
704-272-1050
Operating Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Donation Drop-Off: N/A
Waxhaw Boutique
1201 N. Broome St.
704-288-1898
Operating Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Donation Drop-Off: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monroe Boutique
2447 Old Charlotte Hwy
704-283-3033
Operating Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Donation Drop-Off: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Monroe Home Decor
2409 Old Charlotte Highway
704-288-1826
Operating Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Donation Drop-Off: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
