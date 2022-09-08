CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte will host its fifth annual Restaurants for Rescues fundraiser Sept. 13 at participating locations throughout the region.
Restaurants for Rescues asks restaurants, bakeries and breweries to donate 10% to 20% of the day's profits back to the Humane Society of Charlotte. This year, more than 20 establishments from Huntersville to Fort Mill will participate.
Some of the restaurants participating include Santé in Matthews, Cinnaholic in Indian Trail as well as Leroy Fox Cotswold, Lucky Lou’s Tavern and Suárez Bakery in Charlotte.
“Not only are you supporting our organization, but you’re also supporting amazing local restaurants,” said Ryan Vanderklok, special events manager for the nonprofit.
Several of this year's locations have participated all five years in support of the animals at Humane Society of Charlotte. Wooden Robot not only has participated in Restaurants for Rescues since 2020, but also supports the Humane Society of Charlotte throughout the year.
"We chose to partner with the Humane Society of Charlotte as part of our yearly initiative to make a bigger impact within the community. Humane Society of Charlotte has been part of the Wooden Robot family for years,” said Dan Wade, operations director and co-founder of Wooden Robot. "Not only is our brewery and coffee bar dog-friendly, but our team has adopted and rescued animals from HSC. Restaurants for Rescues is a great way for the community to come together, raise money and support local businesses, all at the same time.”
Diners can visit Humane Society of Charlotte’s interactive map to plan a day of dining out and doing good. All money raised from Restaurants for Rescues go to support the animals in the care of the Humane Society of Charlotte.
