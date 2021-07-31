INDIAN TRAIL – Hayden Kramer received a call a couple of days before the July 3 Parade from a guy named Razzle the Clown who wanted entry into the town's first major event since the 2019 Christmas parade.
“I wasn't sure what to expect,” said Kramer, the town's parks and recreation director.
Turns out, Razzle the Clown delivered, dazzling the crowd with his unicycle riding with stuffed companion Clyde the Monkey. His wife, Karen, drove a Superbird with the Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote strapped to it.
The Union West Rotary took notice, awarding Razzle the Clown with the post-parade award for Most Creative entry.
“I think he also won the award for most times up and down the parade route – about four or five on a unicycle, nonetheless,” Kramer said.
Razzle the Clown is the alter ego of project manager Jeff Linson.
And if you've been going to parades in the Charlotte region, you've probably seen Linson in clown makeup, riding a unicycle while juggling or maneuvering a stuffed monkey on a little unicycle.
He has performed at Christmas parades in Mint Hill and Waxhaw, St. Patrick's Day parades in Charlotte and the Matthews Alive over Labor Day Weekend.
The July 3 Indian Trail parade was especially meaningful for him because it marked five decades of riding a unicycle.
“Hopefully, he's a regular for both July 4th and Christmas if we can pressure him into it,” Kramer said.
Hayden described the July 3 Parade as a community event, because it wouldn't happen without the involvement of businesses, emergency personnel, organizations, and other volunteers.
