CHAPEL HILL - Providence and Sun Valley are playing today in the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association's 2021 Baseball Championships.
In 4A, top-seeded Providence (14-2) will play fifth seed Northwest Guilford (13-3). Providence defeated Lake Norman 10-2 in the second round and Ragsdale 2-1 in the first round.
Myers Park defeated Jordan 9-1 in the first round before losing to Reagan 4-3 in the second round. Porter Ridge defeated Ardrey Kell 9-5 in the first round and lost to McDowell 5-4 in the second round.
In 3A, 11th seed Sun Valley (13-3) will play second seed St. Stephens (11-3). Sun Valley defeated East Rowan 5-4 in the second round and Southwest Guilford 7-1 in the first round.
Cuthbertson defeated Asheville 12-3 in the first round before losing to St. Stephens 5-1 in the second round. Marvin Ridge defeated Northwest Cabarrus 2-1 in the first round and lost to T.C. Roberson 7-6 in the second round.
The fourth round will be the regional finals and will be a single-game format rather than a best-of-three series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.