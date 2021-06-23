INDIAN TRAIL – Mayor Michael Alvarez appointed Joel Galex as Mayor for the Day for the July 3 Parade and presented him with a key to the city during the June 22 town council meeting.
Galex will ride alongside Alvarez near the front of the parade, which kicks off at 11:30 a.m. beginning at Post Office Drive. Floats will travel the one mile to Old Monroe Road, where the parade will conclude.
Earlier this spring, Galex received a Town of Indian Trail Service Award in recognition of his commitment to his job and customers as an employee of the local Walmart.
He was selected to receive the award after a resident’s Facebook post went viral thanking him for his hard work and friendly demeanor.
“I would like to thank my parents, Walmart for their support and everyone involved with me being here,” Galex said at the meeting.
Galex, a long-time Walmart associate, can be found stocking shelves, collecting carts, greeting guests or helping them load up their cars. He is known for his positive, friendly and can-do attitude.
Store Lead Brandon Rogers said Galex is extremely dependable and comes to work in rain, sleet or snow to help make sure the parking lot is clear for customers. He said Galex’s job is strenuous, but he works non-stop during his shifts to ensure customers have the best experience possible.
Galex was born in Howell Township, New Jersey, to Jerry and Elain Galex. He lived there for 23 years and has resided in the city of Monroe for the past 15 years.
When he’s not providing top-notch customer service at his job, Galex enjoys reading, doing word puzzles and watching classic Western TV shows.
“It is an honor to have Joel serve as Mayor for the Day and ride next to me in the parade,” Alvarez said. “He exemplifies the traits that everyone should aspire to have – friendly, kind, hardworking and always willing to lend a helping hand.”
