INDIAN TRAIL – Some people knew Melissa Bowman from her roles as data manager and crossing guard at Poplin Elementary School. Others may know Bowman from her many years of styling hair.
But for some like Elizabeth Perry, Bowman was also the first person they were aware of to contract COVID-19. Bowman fought the virus for several weeks before passing away in Nov. 13, 2020, at the age of 51.
Perry, president of the Poplin Elementary School PTA, approached the Indian Trail Town Council on June 14 in hopes of securing a donation to honor Bowman. Perry said the school thought it would be fitting to install bicycle racks in her honor so children could ride their bikes to school.
Perry described how parents currently walk alongside their bicycle-riding children in the mornings, but when they arrive at school, parents have to lug the bikes back home.
The council decided June 14 to give $1,000 to the PTA to help buy the racks.
“I remember that moment when word got out and we had to tell all the kids that Miss Bowman was no longer here,” Councilman Marcus McIntyre said. “I think the bike rack is going to mean a lot ot the kids who come to the school, especially those who live close by who ride to the school.”
Perry said the school plans to have a plaque made and a dedication ceremony.
