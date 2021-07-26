INDIAN TRAIL – Law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency responders and all others who put their lives on the line every day to protect residents will be coming together to celebrate National Night Out.
The annual community-building event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
“Oftentimes, when families and children interact with first-responders, it’s because something has gone wrong and they need help,” said Abbey Ball, the town's communications director. “National Night Out provides an opportunity for residents to get to know the people behind the uniforms in a fun and comfortable setting to create positive relationships and strengthen our community.”
Indian Trail’s National Night Out 2021 will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 3 at Chestnut Square Park, 320 Chestnut Pkwy.
In addition to meeting emergency services personnel, residents will have a chance to check out some of the tools of the trade, including fire trucks, sheriff’s cruisers, K9 unit and SWAT vehicles.
“The Union County Sheriff’s Office, our local firefighters, emergency services personnel and many others are part of all the events we hold in Indian Trail, though you may not always see them there working hard to keep our festivals safe and fun,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director. “Having the opportunity to honor them with National Night Out, and let them take part in the festivities themselves, is a wonderful chance for us to say thanks.”
Attendees will also have a chance to throw water balloons at Mayor Michael Alvarez.
Anyone who brings school supplies to donate to the Union County School Supply Drive can throw a water balloon at the mayor. To view the list of school supplies needed, visithttps://www.unioncountync.gov/departments/community-support%02outreach/volunteer-services/school-supply-drive.
The first 1,250 guests will also be able to enjoy free hot dogs, chips, drinks and a treat from Sno-Ball Cabin.
On the web: www.itsparksandrec.com
