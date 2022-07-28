INDIAN TRAIL – Law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency responders and all others who put their lives on the line every day to protect Indian Trail’s residents will be coming together to celebrate National Night Out, an annual community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.
The festival will take place Aug. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chestnut Square Park (320 Chestnut Pkwy.).
The event will give residents a chance to check out some of the tools of the trade these heroes use to keep their community safe – fire trucks, Union County Sheriff’s Office cruisers, K9 unit, SWAT vehicles and much more. Visitors will be able to check out all the vehicles and speak firsthand with those who know them best, learning more about what law enforcement and first responders every day.
“The Union County Sheriff’s Office, our local firefighters, emergency services personnel and many others are part of all the events we hold in Indian Trail, though you may not always see them there working hard to keep our festivals safe and fun,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and rec director.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring donations to the Union County School Supplies Drive. A donation box will be set up near the sheriff’s office tent. Donations will go to foster children in Union County.
View a list of supplies needed at https://www.indiantrail.org/DocumentCenter/View/3280/2022-School-Supplies-Drive-Supply-List. Supplies can also be dropped off at the Indian Trail Town Hall and the Indian Trail Sheriff’s Office until Aug. 11. The first 1,250 guests will also be able to enjoy free food and a treat from Sno-Ball Cabin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.