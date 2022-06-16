MONROE – The N.C. Department of Labor has recognized area employers and employees for on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2021.

“North Carolina’s injury and illness rate remains at an historic low,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said. “These businesses’ dedication to safety is the reason why North Carolina is one of the safest states in which to work and they deserve this distinguished recognition.”

Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible.

Gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer.

The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.

Silver Awards

Rate of days away from work must be at least 50% below the industry average

First Year

Atrium Health, Jesse Helms Nursing Center

Atrium Health, Union

Century Contractors Inc.

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Plastics Division

City of Monroe

Concrete Supply Co., Matthews Plant

Union County Community Action Inc., Fayetteville Street Facility

Second Consecutive Year

Union County Community Action, Winchester Facility

Gold Awards

Rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average

First Year

AFL Telecommunications, Enterprise Services - Monroe

AFL Telecommunications, Enterprise Services - Raleigh

ATI Specialty Materials, Bakers Powder Operations

ATI Specialty Materials, Monroe Operations

BetaTech LLC

Concrete Supply Co., Monroe Plant

Diversified Utility Group LLC, Marshville

Harris Teeter, Indian Trail – Support

Hospice Union County

Pilgrim’s Corp., Feed Mill

State Utility Contractors Inc.

Second Consecutive Year

Du-Co Ceramics Co., Monroe Division

Goulston Technologies Inc.

Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Monroe

McGee Corp.

Third Consecutive Year

Metal Recycling Services LLC, Monroe

Union County, Public Works

Fourth Consecutive Year

Tyson Foods Inc., Monroe Breeders

Union County Community Action Inc., Central, Faison and Morven Facilities

Fifth Consecutive Year

Eastover OBGYN, Union

Sixth Consecutive Year

ASSA ABLOY Norton Door Controls

Collins Aerospace

Pilgrim’s Corp., Hatchery

Pilgrim’s Corp., Live Operations

Pilgrim’s Corp., Live Haul Operations

Pilgrim’s Corp., Poultry Processing Plant

Pilgrim’s Corp., Truck Maintenance Shop

Tyson Foods Inc., Monroe Service Center

Union County Community Action Inc., Administrative Offices

Windsor Windows and Doors Inc.

Seventh Consecutive Year

Union County

11th Consecutive Year

ATI Specialty Materials, Bakers South Operations

Town of Waxhaw

13th Consecutive Year

ATI Specialty Materials, East Operations

16th Consecutive Year

ATI Specialty Materials, Bakers North Operations

Million Hour Award

1 Million Hours, or Multiples Thereof, With No Lost Time Accidents

Union County (2 Million Hours, From Sept. 23, 2020, to Aug. 26, 2021_

