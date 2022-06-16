MONROE – The N.C. Department of Labor has recognized area employers and employees for on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2021.
“North Carolina’s injury and illness rate remains at an historic low,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said. “These businesses’ dedication to safety is the reason why North Carolina is one of the safest states in which to work and they deserve this distinguished recognition.”
Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible.
Gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer.
The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.
Silver Awards
Rate of days away from work must be at least 50% below the industry average
First Year
Atrium Health, Jesse Helms Nursing Center
Atrium Health, Union
Century Contractors Inc.
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Plastics Division
City of Monroe
Concrete Supply Co., Matthews Plant
Union County Community Action Inc., Fayetteville Street Facility
Second Consecutive Year
Union County Community Action, Winchester Facility
Gold Awards
Rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average
First Year
AFL Telecommunications, Enterprise Services - Monroe
AFL Telecommunications, Enterprise Services - Raleigh
ATI Specialty Materials, Bakers Powder Operations
ATI Specialty Materials, Monroe Operations
BetaTech LLC
Concrete Supply Co., Monroe Plant
Diversified Utility Group LLC, Marshville
Harris Teeter, Indian Trail – Support
Hospice Union County
Pilgrim’s Corp., Feed Mill
State Utility Contractors Inc.
Second Consecutive Year
Du-Co Ceramics Co., Monroe Division
Goulston Technologies Inc.
Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Monroe
McGee Corp.
Third Consecutive Year
Metal Recycling Services LLC, Monroe
Union County, Public Works
Fourth Consecutive Year
Tyson Foods Inc., Monroe Breeders
Union County Community Action Inc., Central, Faison and Morven Facilities
Fifth Consecutive Year
Eastover OBGYN, Union
Sixth Consecutive Year
ASSA ABLOY Norton Door Controls
Collins Aerospace
Pilgrim’s Corp., Hatchery
Pilgrim’s Corp., Live Operations
Pilgrim’s Corp., Live Haul Operations
Pilgrim’s Corp., Poultry Processing Plant
Pilgrim’s Corp., Truck Maintenance Shop
Tyson Foods Inc., Monroe Service Center
Union County Community Action Inc., Administrative Offices
Windsor Windows and Doors Inc.
Seventh Consecutive Year
Union County
11th Consecutive Year
ATI Specialty Materials, Bakers South Operations
Town of Waxhaw
13th Consecutive Year
ATI Specialty Materials, East Operations
16th Consecutive Year
ATI Specialty Materials, Bakers North Operations
Million Hour Award
1 Million Hours, or Multiples Thereof, With No Lost Time Accidents
Union County (2 Million Hours, From Sept. 23, 2020, to Aug. 26, 2021_
