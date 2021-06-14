Editor's note: This version of the story corrects races in Fairview, Indian Trail and Waxhaw. Those communities aren't voting for mayor.
MONROE – The Union County Board of Elections has released filing information for candidates considering running for office in the Nov. 2 municipal election.
The filing period in Fairview, Hemby Bridge, Indian Trail, Lake Park, Marshville, Marvin, Mineral Springs, Monroe, Unionville, Waxhaw, Wesley Chapel and Wingate begins at noon July 2 and ends at noon July 16.
Candidate filing for elections in Stallings and Weddington begins at noon July 26 and ends at noon Aug. 13.
All candidates must file to run for office at the Union County Board of Elections, 316-B East Windsor St., Monroe.
Only those registered to vote in the municipality will be permitted to file for election to municipal office. No person may file for more than one municipal office during the same election.
The filing fee costs $5. It must be paid by check, credit card or debit card.
MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS OPEN SEATS
• Town of Fairview: (2) council seats.
• Town of Hemby Bridge: (3) alderman seats.
• Town of Indian Trail: (3) council seats.
• Village of Lake Park: Mayor, (3) council seats, (1) council seat (unexpired term).
• Town of Marshville: Mayor, (3) council seats.
• Village of Marvin: Mayor, (2) council seats
• Town of Mineral Springs: Mayor, (3) council seats.
• City of Monroe: Mayor, (3) council seats.
• Town of Stallings: (1) council seat (district 4), (1) council seat (district 5).
• Town of Unionville: (3) commissioner seats.
• Town of Waxhaw: (2) commissioner seats.
• Town of Weddington: Mayor, (1) council seat (district 2), (1) council seat (district 4).
• Village of Wesley Chapel: Mayor, (2) council seats.
• Town of Wingate: Mayor, (3) commissioner seats.
Call 704-283-3809 for the board of elections office for details.
