MINT HILL – Costa Walton, of Mint Hill, describes July 6 as one of the happiest days in his life.
That’s the day the 68-year-old bought a $30 Millionaire Maker scatchoff ticket from Flash Market on Old Monroe Road in Indian Trail. The scratch-off ticket won him $1 million.
Walton scratched the ticket at home with his wife.
“First I looked at her, then I looked at it again,” Walton told lottery officials. “We had to keep looking at it to make sure our eyes weren’t deceiving us.”
Walton chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,069. He plans to use the money to pay bills and help out his family.
“I guess this was my lucky time,” Walton said. “I'm just elated.”
On the web: www.nclottery.com
