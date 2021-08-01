INDIAN TRAIL – Indian Trail Parks and Recreation had planned to host a fall festival Aug. 28, but the department is transitioning the event into more of a beach music concert with food and drink options, according to Director Hayden Kramer.
The town also is looking at shooting fireworks later in the year.
“There are several items that need to align for this event to occur,” Kramer said of the fall festival. “These include our staffing, date availability of the facility, fireworks, rides and shuttles.”
Being a month out from the event, those factors didn't align and Kramer didn't want to rush the planning of the festival. The spread of the latest COVID-19 variant also provides a logistical challenge for town staff.
“Our vision is to provide a memorable experience for the community,” Kramer told the Indian Trail Town Council on July 23. “With that vision, we need to ensure that we produce and execute an event that's well thought out, executed at the highest level and marketed to the community.”
Planning for the fall festival has been tricky, which is why staff landed on Aug. 28 – 26 days prior to the first day of fall.
Crooked Creek Park is booked with baseball and softball tournaments, which left Chestnut Square Park as the decent option for a festival. Aug. 28 was the only date open in which the town could take over the parking lot the park shares with Carolina Courts.
The town is working with its music vendor to firm up details for the Aug. 28 concert.
Kramer vowed fireworks at some point in the year – even if he had to shoot them off himself.
Town Manager Mike McLaurin told council that staff may try to tie in the fireworks around the Christmas holidays, maybe even complementing the tree lighting ceremony.
