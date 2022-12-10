INDIAN TRAIL – Lanti Performing Arts is bringing “Newsies the Musical” to Dowd Centre Theatre in Monroe.
The performing arts school has cast 54 performers, ages 13 to 18, from all over Union and Mecklenburg counties. The production includes the expertise of technical director Joey Nicholson, a creative team of artists and co-directors, Lindsey Bennett and Sarah Lantigua.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Jan 20 and 2:30 and 7 p.m. Jan 21 at Dowd Centre Theatre, 120 S Main St. Tickets cost $20 for adults; $15 for children 10 years and younger; and free for 3 and younger. Buy them at www.lantiperformingarts.com.
Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, “Newsies” is the tale of a charismatic newsboy who rallies newsies from across the city to strike against unfair working conditions. Based on the 1992 motion picture, “Newsies” features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
Did you know?
Lanti Performing Arts has won awards for Best Community Theatre and Best Summer Camp from Union County Weekly’s Best of the Weekly reader choice awards. Sarah Lantigua, co-owner of Lanti, was also awarded Citizen of the Quarter by the Town of Indian Trail in 2021.
