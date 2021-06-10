INDIAN TRAIL – The Indian Trail Town Council has selected 15-year-old Grace Laney as the grand marshal for this year’s July 3 Parade.
Grace thanked the Lion's Club for nominating her and the town council for selecting her.
“I have grown up attending this parade every year, so to be a part of it, especially as grand marshal, makes this a special opportunity,” she said.
Grace, a rising freshman at Porter Ridge High School, has given back to the community in many ways.
She used a sewing machine she received for Christmas one year to sew pillows to donate to animal shelters in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. She has continued to put her sewing skills to good use, making more than 1,000 masks for essential workers, military personnel, first-responders and hospitals during the pandemic.
Grace recently completed sewing 50 bears, which she will donate to St. Jude’s Hospital.
She also raised $350 for Comfort Cases, a program that provides foster children with suitcases or duffel bags, so they have somewhere to keep their personal items when moving between homes.
Grace received the 2019 and 2020 Gold Presidential Award, which requires more than 250 hours of unpaid community service to obtain.
In addition to her community service, Grace is a member of the Charlotte City Ballet and participates in pageants. She is the reigning USA Elite Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen. She'll attend the national competition next month in Charleston.
Laney will help kick off the July 3 Parade at 11:30 a.m. beginning at Post Office Drive. Floats will travel the one mile to Old Monroe Road, where the parade will conclude. Numerous spots will be available along the route to watch the parade.
Those unable to attend will be able to watch the parade live through the town’s Facebook page.
“Indian Trail has a proud tradition of hosting the July parade to celebrate Independence Day, and we are so glad to be back this year,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director. “We love being able to bring the community together for this event and are proud to host Grand Marshal Laney for the day and look forward to celebrating with the town.”
