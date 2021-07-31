INDIAN TRAIL – Memories of Kimberli Lynn Stirling will live on through her family and friends as well as the many students she taught over the years at Union County Public Schools. But she is also being honored in a unique way.
Friends Heather Klaus, Lorna Delucca and Brittney Klaus launched Kimberli's Place in January in a familiar place. Toward the end of her life, Stirling opened a photo studio in Indian Trail to pursue another passion.
“Our office is in her original studio,” Heather Klaus said. “She used to love for all of us to come and hang out with her.”
Kimberli's Place operates primarily online but the boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays or by appointment. The online store has plenty of home decor, jewelry, accessories, upcycled bags and wallets, plants and pots.
“We started actually as a small boutique and it just grew bigger,” Heather Klaus said.
The goal of the boutique is to help others. It has partnered with several nonprofits over the past six months including the Community Shelter of Union County, Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte, The Humane Society of Union County, National Alliance on Mental Health, Turning Point and the Weddington Swim & Racquet Club.
The boutique also organizes outdoor open markets. The most recent one was held July 31 at Crossing Paths Park.
“Indian Trail has been so welcoming for us,” Heather Klaus said.
