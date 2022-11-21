INDIAN TRAIL – Capt. Kevin James, of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, will lead Indian Trail’s annual Christmas parade Dec. 4 as the grand marshal.
James has been with the sheriff’s office since 1995 and was promoted to captain of the Indian Trail Division in 2019 after the passing of Capt. Chase Coble.
The Indian Trail Town Council selected James to serve as the grand marshal because of his service and dedication to Indian Trail and to recognize him before he retires at the end of the year.
James began his career in 1992 with the Albemarle Police Department before being recruited by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. During his time in Union County, , James worked in nearly every division, including traffic safety, narcotics, criminal investigations and patrol. He also supervised the patrol and investigation divisions. In 2018, he was selected to launch the Special Operations Bureau, which includes the Special Response Team, traffic deputies and warrants.
A Union County native, James lives in Marshville with his wife, Amie, and two children, Madison and Dalton. James said he has no formal plans for retirement yet and looks forward to getting back to some of the hobbies and activities he enjoys.
“I am humbled to be selected as grand marshal for this year’s Christmas parade,” James said. “I always knew I would be in public service. It brings me great joy to interact with and be involved in the community. Joining the Indian Trail Division and being a part of the town has been the best experience. Everyone here has been so kind and supportive of my team and me. I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside many wonderful people and help accomplish some of the goals Capt. Coble had started. It has been an honor to serve in Indian Trail.”
James will kick off the Christmas parade at 4 p.m. The parade will return to the traditional route this year, starting at Post Office Drive. Floats will head straight down Indian Trail Road and end at Old Monroe Road. There will be plenty of spots along the route to watch the parade.
“We look forward to seeing all of the fun and creative floats this year,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director. “Each parade seems to outdo the one the year before and is a great way to get in the holiday spirit. Santa has even told us this is one of his favorite events.”
Indian Trail’s Winter Festival & Tree Lighting will be held two days earlier on Dec. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chestnut Square Park. Festivities include s’mores and hot chocolate, pictures with Santa, crafts, games and the official Indian Trail Christmas Tree Lighting.
