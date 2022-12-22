INDIAN TRAIL – Code Ninjas of Weddington/Indian Trail is under new ownership.
Having originally opened its doors in 2020, Code Ninjas of Weddington/Indian Trail will continue to serve the area by teaching children computer coding and problem-solving skills while building video games.
The Weddington/Indian Trail location (6405 Old Monroe Road, Suite. C) is now owned and operated by Samir Patel.
Originally from India, Patel moved to Melbourne, Australia for his master’s degree of technology in June 2000. Living in Australia for 22 years, Patel worked in IT and banking where he eventually climbed his way up the corporate ladder to become manager of business development.
While Patel loved living in Australia, he had always dreamed of moving to America and opening his own business, so in July 2022, he decided it was time to make the big move.
He came across a Code Ninjas location that was for sale in Indian Trail. He thought it would be the perfect fit with his IT background and it being located outside of Charlotte where his in-laws live. He hopes the location will be the first of many Code Ninjas he owns in North Carolina.
“I moved to America to be with my family and finally fulfill my dream of opening my own business,” Patel said. “With my IT background, I have always been a firm believer in staying up to date with modern technology, especially in this day and age. When I came across the Code Ninjas for sale in Indian Trail, I knew it was fate.”
Union County children ages 7 to 14 are able to visit the Code Ninjas center to learn how to code in a fun, safe and social learning environment. It uses a self-paced, game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, like martial arts. Kids get immediate help and encouragement from the Code Sensei and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt.
Visit https://www.codeninjas.com/nc-weddington-indian-trail or call 980-421-0241 to learn amore about the location.
