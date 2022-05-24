HAMLET – Richmond Community College held its 45th annual Associate Degree Nursing Pinning Ceremony on May 11 with 35 nursing graduates being recognized for completing the program. Among those graduates was Grace Jodeit of Indian Trail.
Jodeit also received two awards: the Dora Hildreth Sellers Memorial Award, which is presented to the graduate who demonstrates care and compassion in providing patient-family centered care across the lifespan; and the Scholastic Achievement Award, which is presented to graduate who has maintained the highest grade-point average in the nursing curriculum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.