INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail continued its practice of celebrating new businesses by welcoming Ace Hardware to town hall June 14.
The building, located at 205 N. Indian Trail Road, used to house Indian Trail Hardware but the company was sold about a year ago.
“It’s growing pretty well,” store manager Stephen Walsh told the town council. “People were a little hesitant at first when it went from Indian Trace to Ace, but it’s moving along.”
