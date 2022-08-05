INDIAN TRAIL – The Indian Trail Town Council has approved the 2041 Comprehensive Land Use Plan, which is a 20-year guide for future growth in Indian Trail.
Using data analysis and public input, Indian Trail’s Planning Department developed three potential directional scenarios for the plan: status quo, conservative, and aggressive. Based on feedback from various stakeholders, the council ultimately adopted the conservative scenario July 12.
In the conservative scenario, several areas throughout the town change from high density to medium density residential and from medium density to low density residential. There are no areas in which the density will increase.
The updated Comprehensive Plan also includes the revisions to the town’s vision, goals and objectives based on public input, as well as updates to basic demographic data, new mapping, report clarification and an easier-to-read document.
“A major concern for our residents and for our council members is the amount of growth that’s happened in Indian Trail over the last decade,” Mayor David Cohn sai. “Council knew the conservative scenario was the best option for our town. While we all know growth is important, it is also important to ensure our infrastructure can handle the increase in population and our residents can maintain a positive quality of life. Indian Trail was ranked one of the top places to live in the United States, and we want to keep it that way. I appreciate the hard work of our planning department and the advisory committee on the updated Comprehensive Plan.”
Work began on the Comprehensive Plan update in 2020 and took place in four phases, which included data gathering and analysis, visioning, stakeholder interviews, a public survey, and public meetings.
“The last update to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan was in 2013,” said Tim Jones, senior planner and project manager for the plan update. “Indian Trail has changed a lot since then. It was time to take a fresh look at the plan and the future of the town. The 2041 Plan provides a clear roadmap for growth and will be an excellent guide for decision making.”
View the 2041 Comprehensive Land Use Plan at https://www.indiantrail.org/DocumentCenter/View/3288/2041- Comprehensive-Plan.
