INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail is updating its Downtown Master Plan and seeking input from the community.
The town is hosting a public input meeting Dec. 13 in the Cultural Arts Room at Indian Trail Town Hall, 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road). Residents can drop in anytime from 4 to 7 p.m.
During the public input meeting, visitors will be able to review concepts that include recommendations regarding infrastructure, road networks, greenways, zoning districts and boundaries. Visitors can then discuss the information with staff and the consultant and provide verbal or written feedback at the meeting.
The Indian Trail Town Council approved a contract in June with WithersRavenel to update the town’s original Downtown Master Plan, which was adopted in 2006. The updated plan will help guide improvements to the downtown area along Indian Trail Road and foster economic development, residential opportunities, and high-quality land development.
WithersRavenel began the plan update process by conducting a site inventory and analysis before creating the concepts that residents can review on Dec. 13. The consultant will deliver the first draft of the plan in January.
“It has been several years since the last update to the Downtown Master Plan,” said Tim Jones, senior planner. “Many things have changed since 2006. The updated plan will help guide us as we begin to bring to life the downtown area our community is looking for. We encourage residents to attend the public input meeting and provide their feedback so it can be included in the first draft of the plan.”
