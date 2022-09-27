INDIAN TRAIL –The Town of Indian Trail is hosting its annual Fall Litter Sweep on Oct. 8, from 7:30 to 11 a.m.
The town is looking for 50 volunteers to help pick up litter on that day. Registration is required. Those interested can sign up using the Volunteer Application Form at http://indiantrail.org/589/Keep-IT-Beautiful-Litter-Pickup-and-Prev. The registration deadline is Oct. 2.
Volunteers will meet at the Indian Trail Town Hall (315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road) at 7:30 a.m. for a light breakfast and safety meeting. Litter pick-up will begin at 8 a.m. The town will supply the necessary equipment, including bags, pickers, buckets and safety vests. Volunteers will also receive a free T-shirt while supplies last.
“Indian Trail’s Spring Litter Sweep was a great success,” said Adam McLamb, director of public works. “Twelve volunteers picked up 875 pounds of litter. Imagine what we could do with 50 people. Join us as we work to Keep IT Beautiful and join the Fall Litter Sweep. I would like to thank the Indian Trail Division of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, who will be keeping our volunteers safe during the sweep.”
If you are unable to participate in the litter sweep but would like to organize a litter pick-up of your own, you can borrow the supplies from town hall. Call the Public Works Department at 704-821-5401 to make arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.