INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail has been allocating funding received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. ARPA’s goal is to combat the negative effects of COVID-19 by funding expenditures that improve or support the community.
Through ARPA, the town was allocated $12.7 million to assist in the response to the pandemic and rebuild a stronger community. The funds allocated by the U.S. Treasury office have specific areas in which they can be spent; Public Health and Economic Impact Addressing COVID; Replacing Lost Revenue; Providing Employee Premium Pay; and Infrastructure Investment (water and sewer, stormwater, or expanding access to broadband).
Indian Trail chose to use $10 million in ARPA funds to pay for the Union County Sheriff’s Office contract for the next two-and-a-half years. The town implemented this step using the approved Revenue Replacement Allowance.
By doing so, the town was able to create $10 million in surplus general funds to be used for projects to support the community.
To date, the town has been able to support the following organizations:
Athletic Associations
The town allocated $346,085 of fiscal year 2022 surplus funds to the Porter Ridge and Indian Trail athletic associations to support their programs, including field renovations, lighting upgrades and repairing ADA and safety hazards.
Local Fire Departments
Using $4,327,215 of the surplus funds, the town has purchased fire trucks for the Baker’s, Hemby Bridge and Stallings fire departments. The fire trucks are being custom built and are scheduled to be delivered sometime in fall 2023.
James B. Crump VFW Post 2423
The town provided $125,780 in surplus funds to the James B. Crump VFW Post 2423 to be used to make updates to the VFW Post building, including a new roof, kitchen upgrades, paint in the fellowship hall and additional storage.
Cameron’s House of Hope
Using $200,000 of surplus funds, the town was able to provide Cameron’s House of Hope with outdoor play equipment, athletic and exercise equipment, toys, clothes and a minibus to support their mission.
Water Lines
In partnership with Union County, the town is using $400,000 in surplus funds to provide water lines for Indian Trail residents in the Emerald Woods subdivision who are on well water.
Food for Families
Using $310,000 in surplus funds, the town will purchase a refrigerated truck, a refrigerator and freezer expansion, as well as non-perishable food items for the Food for Families backpack program, which supports students at local schools.
Union West Rotary
A $150,000 of the surplus funds will help the Union West Rotary purchase school supplies for the Back2School Bash; wheelchairs and walkers to support the Council on Aging; toys for the annual Holiday Heroes Toy Drive; and car seats and booster seats to support the Safe Kids Union County organization.
Indian Trail Lion’s Club
The Town will supply $11,000 of surplus funds to purchase a laptop and a special camera for the Indian Trail Lion’s Club to use during their free eye exams for children.
Common Heart
Using $165,000 in surplus funds, the town will purchase a walk-in cooler, a walk-in freezer, a commercial freezer, and a refrigerated truck for Common Heart to use when delivering food to residents in need.
Minibus
The town will use $90,000 of the surplus funds to buy a minibus for town hall. The bus will be used for field trips for the Primetime Players group as well as other activities that will support the residents.
“Receiving the ARPA funds was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the town,” said Adam McLamb, director of public works. “They allowed us to create surplus dollars in our general fund so we can support the local organizations that are helping our community. We continue to review requests from organizations and look forward to supporting additional projects and programs.”
Visit http://indiantrail.org/664/ARPA Funding for more information about the Town of Indian Trail and its use of ARPA funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.