INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail is hosting a public input meeting as part of its watershed management study on Oct. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Shirley Howe Community Room at the Town Hall, 315 Matthews Indian Trail Road.
In June, the town contracted with WithersRavenel Inc. to launch a watershed management study.
The 13-month project will develop a watershed management plan the Town can use as a guiding document. The plan will identify water quality problems in a watershed, propose solutions and create a strategy for putting those solutions into action to improve the current or future water quality conditions of Indian Trail’s waterways. A watershed is an area of land where all the rainwater and melted snow drain into a single creek, river, or body of water.
“Public input is an important component of the watershed management study,” said Todd Huntsinger, director of engineering. “The feedback received during the public input meeting, in conjunction with the community survey data and fieldwork by the contractor, will be used to create a comprehensive watershed management plan. I encourage all residents, especially those who were unable to take the survey, to attend the meeting and provide their input.”
Topics discussed during the public input meeting will include local water sources used by residents, water quality concerns, stormwater or flooding issues and possible solutions for mitigating stormwater issues.
The watershed management plan will focus on Indian Trail’s five watersheds and prioritize a list of projects that can become part of the town’s capital improvement plan. The watershed management plan will model future conditions utilizing the town’s current zoning and comprehensive plans to recommend possible stormwater control measures throughout the town limits.
