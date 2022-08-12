INDIAN TRAIL – Indian Trail’s HITS After Six concert series is returning for the fall.
The series kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chestnut Square Park with Kids in America: A Totally 80s Tribute Band. The band describes itself as “a high-energy, power-packed, ultra-fun, six-piece band paying tribute to the totally awesome 1980s.”
In addition to live music, the event will include free kids’ activities and games. Food and other concessions will also be available to buy.
“Music brings people together and gives us a chance to relax and have fun,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director. “And what’s more fun than listening to your favorite songs and hanging out with friends and family on a beautiful North Carolina evening? We have another great lineup for the HITS After Six concerts this fall with something everyone will enjoy. We hope to see you out there dancing, singing along and having a great time.”
The remaining HITS After Six concerts will also take place at Chestnut Square Park (320 Chestnut Pkwy.).
• Thursday, Sept. 15: The Tams, featuring beach music
• Thursday, Oct. 13: Tyris Live Jazz
All the concerts begin at 6 p.m.
Dogs, tobacco, and outside alcohol are not permitted at the events.
On the web: itsparksandrec.com.
