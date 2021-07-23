INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail is bringing back events for the summer and fall, including concerts, movies and parades. Events are:
• National Night Out – Aug. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chestnut Square Park
• Hits After Six featuring Hip Pocket – Aug. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chestnut Square Park
• Hits After Six featuring The Tim Clark Band – Sept. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chestnut Square Park
• Friday Flicks showing the movie Onward – Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Crossing Paths Park
• Halloween Spooktacular – Oct. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chestnut Square Park
• Veterans Day Ceremony – Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indian Trail Town Hall Veterans Memorial Garden
• Christmas Parade – Dec. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. beginning in Downtown Indian Trail and ending at Chestnut Square Park
“One of our favorite things to do is bring the community together through our events,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director. “We missed being able to host events last year and are looking forward to seeing everyone back together, having fun and enjoying everything Indian Trail has to offer.”
On the web: http://indiantrail.org/132/Comm unityEvents.
