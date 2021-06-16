INDIAN TRAIL – Indian Trail Parks and Recreation plans to take unspent money during the 2021-22 fiscal year and put it toward a wish list of improvement projects at Crooked Creek Park.
The park is known across the region for its ADA-compliant playground and its tournament disc golf course.
The department didn't spend as much money this year due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings as well as a vacant staff position. The town council encouraged the department to bring back a budget amendment for $182,478 at the June 22 meeting.
“We believe that some end of year budget adjustments will be able to tackle some projects out at Crooked Creek Park that will provide some lasting impact out of the park,” director Hayden Kramer said.
One benefit of doing this is that the town wouldn't have to touch bond dollars to get started on these projects.
An additional ADA bathroom for $60,000 would support the inclusive playground, disc golf course and dog park. Otherwise people using those amenities would have to walk 600 feet to the other bathroom.
“That distance seems short maybe to you or I,” Kramer told Indian Trail Town Council, “but I can I can assure you with a 3-year-old that runs up to you and says, “Dad, I have to go potty,' that gets a little long.'”
It's also helpful to someone on a crutch or wheelchair, he added.
The bathroom would not be hooked up to water or sewer. It would have to be pumped out after 15,000 uses.
An ADA shelter for $75,000 would go by the inclusive playground. The Union West Rotary Club has applied for a grant to help offset the cost of the shelter, Kramer said.
Adding another shelter could be an additional revenue opportunity for the town as the park's three shelters tend to be booked for rentals on Saturdays.
Other enhancements are as follows:
• Frisbee disc golf upfit ($17,000): An upfit of the disc golf course would make it more professional and safe, Kramer said, adding it would come with additional benches and trash cans.
• Lightning detection ($14,478): Equipment would remove the guesswork away from coaches and umpires as thunder and lightning can be detected from a preset radius, Kramer said. The equipment can also alert when it's safe to resume playing.
• Story walk ($10,000): A story walk could incorporate nature, exercise and family time while being inclusive. Kramer hopes to incorporate braille into the storyboards.
• Security cameras ($6,000): Security cameras would be added to both parking lots and playgrounds. Kramer said the cameras will help the sheriff's office investigate vandalism or break-ins while also providing an increased sense of security. '
Kramer doesn't have timelines for these projects.
