Cruzin4Jeeps

Cruzin4Jeeps won Most Creative at the Indian Trail Christmas Parade. Photo courtesy of Town of Indian Trail 

 Justin Vick

INDIAN TRAIL – The Indian Trail Christmas Parade attracted about 70 entries, including scouts, schools, businesses, organizations and lots of jeeps.

Parks and Recreation Director Kramer Hayden credited Carolina Cruzin4Jeeps for bringing what seemed to be a quarter-mile of the vehicles to the parade. The organization was recently recognized by the Indian Trail Lions Club with the award for Most Creative entry.

The Lions Club recognized other parade entries:

Most Spirited: Rolling Thunder DJ Productions DJ

Best Youth: Porter Ridge Elementary School Choir

Most Use of Red and Green: Girl Scout Troop 140

Kramer said the town gets a lot of support when it comes to executing the parade. For example, the Union West Rotary Club ensures an efficient and organized parade lineup while the Union County Sheriff's Office assists with safety..

It takes a community to come out and make a parade happen,” Kramer said. “It was truly an amazing showing by the community.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.