INDIAN TRAIL – The Indian Trail Christmas Parade attracted about 70 entries, including scouts, schools, businesses, organizations and lots of jeeps.
Parks and Recreation Director Kramer Hayden credited Carolina Cruzin4Jeeps for bringing what seemed to be a quarter-mile of the vehicles to the parade. The organization was recently recognized by the Indian Trail Lions Club with the award for Most Creative entry.
The Lions Club recognized other parade entries:
• Most Spirited: Rolling Thunder DJ Productions DJ
• Best Youth: Porter Ridge Elementary School Choir
• Most Use of Red and Green: Girl Scout Troop 140
Kramer said the town gets a lot of support when it comes to executing the parade. For example, the Union West Rotary Club ensures an efficient and organized parade lineup while the Union County Sheriff's Office assists with safety..
“It takes a community to come out and make a parade happen,” Kramer said. “It was truly an amazing showing by the community.”
