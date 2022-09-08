INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail was one of 10 municipalities to receive grant funding as part of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Multimodal Planning Grant program.
The matching grant program helps communities develop comprehensive plans for expanding bicycle, pedestrian and/or transit facilities.
The town was awarded $70,000 to update its existing Pedestrian Plan, which was adopted in 2009. The $70,000 includes the $21,000, or 30%, match from the town. The cost share was based on the town’s population.
“Indian Trail has grown considerably since the initial Pedestrian Plan was approved,” said Todd Huntsinger, engineering director. “The grant funding will allow us to update the plan to meet the needs of our growing community by providing additional means of connectivity, walkability and recreation for our residents. The updated pedestrian plan will also tie into our existing five-year Capital Improvement Plan that focuses on improving amenities and infrastructure.”
According to NCDOT’s timeline, a municipal agreement will be executed in the next couple of months pending approval by the Indian Trail Town Council. A notice to proceed will be issued in early 2023. At that time, the town will be able to begin updating the pedestrian plan. Tradiontally, the plan completion deadline is 12 months from the notice to proceed.
“Through conversations, surveys and other feedback, we have heard from our residents that they want more sidewalks and improved walkability and connectivity throughout town,” Mayor David Cohn said. “This is also a priority for the town council and staff. These grant funds will allow us to better plan for those needs. I would like to thank the town’s engineering staff for taking the initiative to apply for, and ultimately receive, this grant.”
