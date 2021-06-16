With the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, Indian Trail Parks and Recreation is compiling a schedule of about 25 events to close out the year, according to director Hayden Kramer.
“It should be a very, very robust schedule that the community can get behind,” Kramer told the Indian Trail Town Council on June 8.
Kramer said the town is also looking at Aug. 28 for an end-of-summer festival with fireworks at Chestnut Square Park.
The town usually has fireworks during a fall festival, but Kramer said coordinating the event late leads to issues with the availability of fireworks, rides and staff.
“With the official adoption of the budget, we can kind of take those next steps to solidify some of those agreements and get ready to sign off on those in July,” Kramer said
