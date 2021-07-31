INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail recognized Lanti Performing Arts owner Sarah Lantigua on July 27 as its Citizen of the Quarter.
Lantigua and her husband, Pedro, moved to Indian Trail from the New York City area 10 years ago to raise a family. They formed Lanti Performing Arts in 2013, which offers music and acting lessons, classes and summer camps.
Staff and students at Lanti Performing Arts have supported nonprofits like Common Heart and The Sandbox as well as contributed to initiatives like Operation Shoebox and donation drives.
Lanti Performing Arts also partnered with the town on the inaugural Union's Got Talent.
Mayor Michael Alvarez described the honor as well earned and overdue given her volunteer work and events.
“You've done so much through the years for this community,” Alvarez told her.
