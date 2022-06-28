INDIAN TRAIL – Linda Phifer will serve as grand marshal of the Indian Trail July 4 Parade.
Phifer is the mother of Capt. Chase Coble, of the Indian Trail Division of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, who passed away in 2019.
“Captain Chase Coble loved the Indian Trail community and did so much for our residents during the time he was here,” Mayor David Cohn said. “It is an honor to have Linda lead the July 4 Parade this year, as we continue to remember Chase and the positive impact he had on our town.”
The parade will kick off at 11:30 a.m. July 4 at Post Office Drive. Parade floats will travel the one mile down Indian Trail Road to Old Monroe Road, where the parade will conclude. Numerous spots will be available along the route to watch the parade.
Those unable to attend will be able to watch the parade live through the town’s Facebook page.
The parade will feature floats, vehicles and walking groups from first-responders, businesses, Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, the VFW and American Legion, and the Indian Trail mayor and council. Kids can expect lots of candy. Capital of Indian Trail is sponsoring the parade.
“Indian Trail has a proud tradition of hosting the July parade to celebrate Independence Day,” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation director. “We love being able to bring the community together for this event and are proud to host Grand Marshal Linda Phifer for the day and look forward to celebrating with the town.”
On the web: www.itsparksandrec.com
