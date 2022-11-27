ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn.
The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
Team Andreacola’s entry, "National Museum of Gingerbread," won the award for Most Innovative Structure. This was one of six new categories designed to honor former lead judge Chef Nicholas Lodge.
The Omni Grove Park Inn will display all gingerbread creations in-person throughout the resort from Nov. 28 to Jan. 2. Fridays and Saturdays are reserved for registered resort guests and those that have confirmed dining reservations. Guests not staying at the resort are invited to view the display anytime Monday to Thursday and after 6 p.m. on Sunday (excluding holidays and Dec. 23-25, 30-31 and Jan. 1).
On the web: omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville-grove-park
