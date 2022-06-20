INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail has recognized retired crossing guard Jerome Sutton for nearly 30 years of keeping children safe at Sun Valley Middle School.
Mayor David Cohn presented Sutton with a plaque during the June 14 town council meeting. Cohn said Sutton was famous in Indian Trail for “not only keeping children safe but bringing joy to the community.”
Sutton has been beloved for many years.
Former Mayor Michael Alvarez presented Sutton with a key to the town on Dec. 4, 2016, which was also proclaimed Jerome Sutton Day. He got to ride in the town’s Christmas parade.
A couple of years later, Sutton won $10,000 through the North Carolina Education Lottery’s School Heroes program for his work as a crossing guard.
Sutton retired June 3. Councilman Tom Amburgey said he didn’t want to see Sutton go.
“He’s outside my community every morning during the school year and he is just a joy,” Town Amburgey said.
