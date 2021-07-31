INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail has made several hires during the pandemic.
Most of the hires have been in the public works department.
Bryan Johnson, Nate Moyer and Steven Price joined the streets drainage crew. Mike Laney and Cody Norris joined the parks crew. Joseph Waller works with the buildings and grounds crew.
Julie Swann was hired as a planning technician in July while Patrick Blaszyk was appointed as a second-year planning intern.
