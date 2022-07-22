INDIAN TRAIL – Sheila Hayes has lived in Indian Trail for 32 years, but for the last two, she’s had to provide care for her father two hours away. Coming back into town, she is shocked by all the growth.
“I’m not against it but all the apartments and the townhouses,” she said during the town council’s July 13 meeting. “I know things change. I know they do but I just get concerned.”
Hayes asked if there was a cap for growth and if the town is close to it or halfway there.
Council Member Tom Amburgey said the majority of the board, if not all, favor low density, noting members have approved 57 homes, not apartments or townhomes.
“The properties you see developing now are from the past, you know past councils,” Amburgey said.
He pointed to the town’s website, where residents can see properties being developed and the dates they were approved. He prefers infrastructure is in place to handle growth.
“I just want you to know this is a low density crowd up here,” he said.
Council Member Dennis Gay agreed, saying the three members most recently voted to the board, including Tom Amburgey and Crystal Buchaluk, vote to keep density down.
Mayor Pro Tem Todd Barber said the council had just updated its comprehensive plan, which provides developers and planning staff a roadmap of growth. Barber said the plan is conservative and places restrictions on high density projects.
Mayor David Cohn has served on the town council for more than 10 years. Cohn said he’s voted for and against numerous apartments.
In many cases, he said, such projects are tied to annexations from county-zoned land. The town approves annexations because they close donut holes, attract property tax revenue and give the town control over the development in terms of materials and standards.
Cohn said he’s never received a dime from a developer and that he would never vote for anything that the people weren’t in favor of.
“In the past, I’ve seen quite a few council people take money from developers and I’ve always thought that was wrong,” Cohn said. “I think this council will always do what’s good for the people.”
