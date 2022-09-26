SALISBURY – With more shoppers opting to save time by ordering groceries online, Food Lion is expanding its Food Lion To Go grocery pick up service to more stores, including the one in Indian Trail (4423 Old Monroe Road), beginning Sept. 26.
Food Lion is offering shoppers their first pickup for free.
Customers can confirm availability and place orders through the Food Lion To Go website or the Food Lion To Go app. Shoppers can place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day.
“Our customers have embraced the convenience of Food Lion to Go so we’re excited to expand this easier experience to even more customers so they can spend more time on what matters most to them,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and ecommerce at Food Lion. “We want to give our neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”
Food Lion To Go is available at more than 600 stores across its 10-state footprint.
