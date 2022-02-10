Brittlyn Anderson, a 2020 graduate of Providence High School, is headed to Minneapolis, Minnesota for 18 months to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She will be joining the approximately 53,000 other missionaries of the Church, between the ages of 18 and 25, who are voluntarily serving in 404 missions located in the United States and throughout the world.
Latter-day Saint missionaries do not choose the location of their missionary assignment when submitting their application.
Although raised in the temperate weather of North Carolina, Brittlyn was delighted to learn she would be heading to Minnesota and its sub-zero winter temperatures because, for the last 10 years, an ice rink has been her second home.
Brittlyn is a member of the Carolinas Figure Skating Club, which trains at the Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail. She is a U.S. Figure Skating Triple Gold Medalist, which means she has earned the highest testing distinction available in three disciplines and competes at the senior level.
“I have never worked harder or dedicated more time and energy to something,” she said.
Balancing schoolwork, training and other activities hasn’t been easy. It has meant giving up other hobbies, not participating in after-school clubs and completing homework at night after tiring practice sessions. There is also no sleeping in during the summer or other school breaks, as training often begins at 6 a.m.
“One of the things I’ve always admired in Brittlyn as a skater is her persistence in acquiring difficult skills,” said Michele Subbot Sobehart, Brittlyn’s head skating coach. “She tackles everything presented to her with enthusiasm and shows resilience in challenging situations.
“When most other people would give up on new skills or accept work less than their best, she is willing to be coached forward. She consistently asks what she can do better and how she can reach her goals.”
As she finished high school, Brittlyn wanted to attend a university with a skating club. That led her to Utah State University, where she continued to train and compete while double majoring in kinesiology and psychology.
But she is putting school and skating on hold for 18 months as she makes a different kind of sacrifice and begins a different kind of training – that of becoming a full-time missionary.
A typical missionary’s schedule begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m. Young missionaries live and work with a companion of the same gender and spend their days in a structured manner participating in such activities as personal study, performing community service and proselytizing. While serving as missionaries, they avoid entertainment and other activities common to this age group, so they can focus on teaching others the gospel of Jesus Christ.
The humility, discipline and tenacity Brittlyn has developed as a skater will serve her well in her new endeavor as a missionary.
Bishop Aaron Roome, who leads the congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ where Brittlyn and her family attend church, agrees.
“With the commitment and passion she has shown in her ice skating and academic studies, I am confident Brittlyn will be an effective servant of our Lord in blessing the lives of the good people in Minnesota.”
Though stepping off the ice and leaving friends, coaches and family behind will be a tearful experience, Brittlyn knows she is doing exactly what she was meant to do and is looking forward to teaching others that God loves them.
“I’ve realized that serving a mission doesn’t have to mean quitting. I’ve dedicated the past 10 years of my life to skating and God loves that part of me, but it is time to dedicate myself to something different.
“Change is how we grow … we just need to trust in the Lord to help us get there.”
