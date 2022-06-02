INDIAN TRAIL – After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Indian Trail is bringing back its biggest event: Family Fun Day.
The event will take place June 4 from 2 to 9:30 p.m. at Crooked Creek Park. Family Fun Day includes free rides, games and entertainment, food trucks, vendor tents and a fireworks show.
“We are so excited to bring Family Fun Day back to the community,” said Hayden Kramer, Indian Trail’s parks and recreation director. “It will be an afternoon filled with lots of fun for people of all ages to enjoy. We’d like to send a big thank you to Capital of Indian Trail for sponsoring the event and the fireworks show, helping make this event possible. It’s our biggest event of the year, and we hope to see you there!”
Due to limited parking at Crooked Creek Park during the event, those attending will need to take a shuttle from one of the following locations:
• Sardis Baptist Church
• Sardis Elementary School
• Poplin Elementary School
• Union Prep Academy
• Metrolina Church Office/Whitson Athletic Complex on Faith Church Road
Shuttles will begin running from 1:30 to 10:30 p.m. The shuttles will make a continuous loop and are expected to run between each location every 15 to 20 minutes. No dogs, except for service dogs, will be allowed on the shuttles. Handicap parking will be available at Crooked Creek Park for those with the appropriate state-issued handicap permit.
In addition to the park’s splash pad and playgrounds, families will be able to enjoy several rides and attractions, including a giant Ferris wheel, giant swings, spinning cups, a rock wall, American Ninja Warrior Warper Wall and a trackless train. There will also be free carnival games and prizes, as well as a free balloon artist and face painting.
Guests can also be a part of a community mural, where the community can create a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork.
A dozen food trucks will be on site serving everything from Southern favorites and fresh-squeezed lemonade to fair favorites and sweets and treats.
Captain Jim is Magic and SkyHigh Skylar the Stilt Walker will be providing magic tricks and entertainment throughout the day, along with the Natty Boh Duo band who will play from 2 to 6 p.m. Guests will also be able to enjoy Steel Drums by Nate Brown from 6 to 8 p.m., which will be provided in partnership with the Union County Community Arts Council and the NC Department of Cultural Resources.
The fireworks show is scheduled to begin around 9:15 p.m.
In preparation for the event, Crooked Creek Park will be closed June 4 until 2 p.m. when the event begins.
“Family Fun Day is a wonderful event and one our residents should be proud of,” Mayor David Cohn said. “It’s my favorite event of the year, and I’m thrilled we can finally host it again. I think the best part is the fireworks show, and I look forward to watching the display with my family, friends and neighbors. Thank you to our Parks and Recreation Department for your hard work in putting on such a great event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.