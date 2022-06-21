By Justin Vick
INDIAN TRAIL – Marlene Ferguson Thompson’s family has owned the 25.4 acres of farmland along the north side of Chestnut Lane for nearly 71 years.
Thompson said her parents bought the property because they wanted their children to live in the country.
“Daddy always said buy dirt,” Thompson said. “They’re not making anymore of it and that’s what he did. Slowly our surrounding neighbors began selling their farms but Daddy hung on.”
She said her father understood that those sales were for the sake of progress and that one day their family would need to sell, too.
“Daddy passed away in 2002 and we’ve held out as long as we can,” Thompson said. “With all the new developments, land values have soared and with the recent tax revaluations, our annual taxes are now 10 times the amount he paid for the entire 26 acres.”
Thompson said the family isn’t selling because they want to but because they can no longer afford to stay.
The family has connected with Pulte Homes, which has approached Indian Trail about annexing the 25.4 acres of county land into the town to develop 57 single-family homes.
Indian Trail Town Council approved the annexation and rezoned the property by a 4-1 vote. The council realized that regardless of how they voted, the project would move forward anyway.
Planning Director Brandi Deese told the council that the developer could build about the same number of homes by-right without a rezoning permit through Union County.
“One of the goals that we’ve been after for several years now is closing up those doughnut holes,” Deese said. “I’m thankful that the county did direct the developers our way.”
Council Member Marcus McIntyre said that when he joined the council, such discussions never happened.
“These things were just approved by the county without any consultation with Indian Trail,” McIntyre said, noting he worked hard to change that.
First-term Councilman Dennis Gay was the lone no vote. Gay said he ran on a platform of not approving high density in that area. He asked the development team if they had considered developing the site with commercial uses.
“It’s a matter of principle with me that I keep my promise,” Gay said. “I think the property owners would get more for their money if they looked at a commercial development.”
Mayor David Cohn countered that it’s really up to the property owner what they want to do with their property.
“The practicality of it is that it’s going to get built with one less house whether we approve it or not.” Cohn said. “It makes no sense, just in my opinion, not to approve it because if we didn’t approve it, they’re going to approve it anyway.”
Council Member Crystal Buchaluk said her decision might have been different otherwise, but she would rather have control of the project to ensure the quality of the homes stays consistent with the area.
Council Member Tom Amburgey added the town gets some extra tax base revenue from the annexation.
Neighbors tried to convince the council to stop the project.
Kim Stafford moved to the town six years ago to get away from fast-growing Charlotte. Stafford implored the council to slow down. She prefers green space, empty land, cows and fields.
“This proposal is too much, too fast for one area,” Stafford wrote in a letter to the council. “There are single-family homes not even finished yet directly across from the proposed area. Adding these in the mix is creating a bottleneck for the community
Christy Brookard moved from Kansas City into a home in the neighboring Brookhaven community in March 2019. She said the area has already seen 521 units have been added.
“In three years, the amount of growth is out of control,” Brookard said.
